Local building and joinery contractors have been appointed to carry out the work which will include a fresh coat of paint, general repairs, replacement or repair of shutters and locks and the renewal of decking at the front of the huts.

Cllr Jeff Watson cabinet member with responsibility for healthy lives said: “The 20 colourful beach huts are an iconic feature of the town and our county, and much loved by residents and visitors alike.

“They have stood pride of place on the beach front for almost 15 years but are in need of a refresh to keep them looking well maintained and vibrant.”

Refurbishment work has started on Blyth's beach huts.

The huts are owned by Northumberland County Council and managed by Active Northumberland and let out to local residents and visitors to the area.

The work is expected to be finished by June 17.