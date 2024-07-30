Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started on the first phase of a £2m water network upgrade in Ashington.

The construction of a new water main in the Briardene, Wansbeck Road and Green Lane areas is being carried out by Northumbrian Water and its partner, United Living.

Elements of the work close to schools are being prioritised to take place during the summer holidays, with further work nearby running until November 2024.

A second phase of work is being planned for 2025.

Ultimately, a total of 5.2km of new water pipes will be installed, helping to support recent population growth in the area and helping to protect supplies for customers.

Brian Hardy, Northumbrian Water’s project manager, said: “This work will ensure our network continues to provide great quality water to customers across the area, and meeting the needs of the growing population.