Work starts on £1.9m refurbishment of Northumberland sports centre

The £1.9million scheme at Newbiggin Sports and Community Centre is one of a series of investments by Northumberland County Council across the county’s sports facilities aimed at providing local communities with much improved leisure amenities.

Architect Howarth Litchfield will be responsible for architecture and interior design while Brims Construction (Brims) has been appointed building contractor.

Following construction, the centre – which is closed during the work – will provide a new and improved ground floor gym area, which will be refurbished and reconfigured to provide a dedicated cycling/spinning studio while the first floor will be converted into a new gym area with weights and state-of-the-art cardio equipment.

In addition, the three squash courts and viewing gallery will be refurbished and the six-court sports hall upgraded.

Neil Turner, director of Howarth Litchfield, said: “We are developing a new, open plan community hub with modern library resources breathing new life and vibrancy into a tired, existing building.

“The hub will provide modern facilities by creating an inviting and relaxing interior with the smart use of contemporary finishes, integrated furniture and flexible units.

"A modern ceiling with integrated functional and feature LED lighting will further improve this dynamic space.

"The toilet provision to this area will also receive a complete overhaul with modern finishes, fixtures and fittings.

“The remaining community areas will receive a decorative refresh further enhanced with replacement LED lights, while the central entrance will be re-focused and the changing area completely remodelled to provide an uplifting, fully inclusive facility to energise and enthuse any sports enthusiast.”

Howarth Litchfield and Brims have been involed in new build, refurbishment and renovation projects across the region including the Sixth Form Centre at Royal Grammar School, Newcastle, the construction of MACQ Theatre in Sunderland, and the refurbishment of Neville Hall, a listed building in central Newcastle.

Additionally, Brims has recently completed the £5million Blyth Sports Centre refurbishment.

Richard Wood, of Brims, said: “We are pleased to be working with Howarth Litchfield on this project as we work well together.

"On this occasion, the job is split into three building sections with additional work to the sports pitches.

"We are fortunate that we have been given vacant possession of the building by the Council, which has made progress fairly straightforward.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, chairman of Advance and cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “This major refurbishment and upgrade work will breathe new life into the centre and provide a modern and much improved social and sporting experience for the local community.

“I am pleased such rapid progress is being made on this scheme, and the start of work on site means we are one step closer to bringing these fantastic new facilities to the local community.”

Cllr Wendy Pattinson, cabinet member for Northumberland Communities Together, said: “As well as the sporting offer the centre will offer a vibrant community hub for social groups, activities and skills workshops.

"There will be a library area, a café and a welcoming social space for local people to access a range of services and support.