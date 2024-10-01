Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun to turn Narrowgate in Alnwick into a properly pedestrianised street.

After a delay in the delivery of materials meant pushing the project back to avoid peak visitor season over summer, work finally started on Monday to create a vehicle turning circle on Bondgate Within and pave the pedestrianised street.

The work will continue until December and, if not finished by then, officers will pause work for the Christmas period and resume in January 2025.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “The scheme was controversial but after public consultation, with a majority in favour, the decision was made to go ahead because just about every business on the stretch in question was strongly supportive and reported improved trade during the temporary closure period.

The pedestrianisation of Narrowgate has begun.

"There was also a very strong safety case made, given the narrowness of the pavements and the proximity of moving traffic.

"I do not see any negative impact arising on other businesses and think it will be a far better shopping experience.”

A proper turning circle will be created outside WHSmith and improved bollards will be situated at the other end with suitable road markings.

The surface will comprise single level granite blocks and a final phase will involve cutting back the extruded pavement outside Sher Khan to improve driver site lines for the increased traffic travelling along Fenkle Street and turning left into Market Street.

An artist's impression of how Narrowgate will look when the work is finished. Picture: Northumberland County Council

The council committed funding to the pedestrianisation of Narrowgate in 2023 after a lengthy consultation period and the project has split opinion since it was first introduced on a trial basis in July 2019.