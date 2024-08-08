Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun on the new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at the Hub in Seahouses.

The old tennis courts are being revamped into a MUGA by Seahouses Development Trust.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, said “I have supported the project with £20,000 of council money from my small scheme fund.

"Donations have also come in The Readman Family Grassroots Fund, The Lord Crewe Trust, Bamburgh Parish Council and Beadnell Parish Council alongside the development trust’s own funds.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson at the Seahouses MUGA site.

“Well done to everyone at the development trust for getting the project off the ground. This is a great project for Seahouses and the surrounding area which will be used by children from far and wide.”

A MUGA is usually in the form of a court with sturdy high perimeter fencing and can be used for sports such as football, netball, basketball or tennis or for activities such as outdoor fitness classes.