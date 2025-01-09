Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is starting on the first of Northumberland's new Football Foundation PlayZones which will be used for a range of sport and physical activities.

The first three PlayZones will be situated in Alnwick, Ashington and West Wylam, on existing but run down outdoor multi-use games areas.

The PlayZone scheme is being led and delivered by Northumberland County Council working closely with the Football Foundation and local community groups.

All-weather playing surfaces, along with fencing and floodlighting, will provide a safe, year-round recreational space for popular sports and activities such as football, netball, basketball and fitness.

Cllrs Martin Swinbank and Gordon Castle with Alnwick Town Council projects officer Tim Kirton and Alnwick Town Mayor Geoff Watson in front of the existing Old MUGA which is going to be upgraded into a Football Foundation PlayZone.

Each will have a steering group made up of local people who can help shape the programme of use.

The Alnwick PlayZone will be located at Alnwick Community Centre NE66 with work starting on January 13.

Work to the site at Eastwoods Park in West Wylam and Hirst Park in Ashington will start on January 20.

If weather permits, all three facilities will be open for the Easter Holidays.

Jake Preece, Sports Development Project Manager at NCC with County Councillor Jeff Watson Cabinet Member for promoting Healthy Lives standing in front of the existing Old MUGA at Hirst Park Ashington which is going to be upgraded into a Football Foundation PlayZone.

Northumberland County Council has been successful in securing £370,000 from Sport England via the Football Foundation, for the scheme.

The council will also be contributing a further £77,000 and £46,000 is being funded by The Friends of Eastwood Park for the PlayZone at West Wylam who successfully bid for external funding. Other local partner organisations have also contributed financially towards the projects

Each PlayZone will be locally managed. Alnwick Town Council and Friends of Eastwood Park will be taking the lead on their respective sites, with Northumberland County Council taking the lead at Hirst Park.

Over the next month information on each Playzone and how to book it or get involved in the running of it, will be circulated through the local organisations.

It is hoped that further PlayZone sites will be developed in the coming year including ones in Amble, Newbiggin, Bedlington, Hexham and Choppington.

Northumberland County Council is also negotiating a second phase containing an additional eight sites with their application process beginning in June 2025.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Promoting Healthy Lives said: “The PlayZones are being developed to help more people of all ages to become active in their own community. They are going to be fantastic facilities providing a space for family and friends to meet, to be active and have fun and reap all the mental and physical health benefits that exercise brings.

“Local communities have been involved and supportive from the beginning and we’ve been working with them to identify potential sites and the type of activities they want and need. It’s fantastic that work is now starting, and I’d like to thank all those involved, especially the Sports Development Team at the council who have worked very hard to get the scheme to this stage.”

Alnwick Town Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Following our constructive discussions with the county council, I am delighted to see work commencing on the new Playzone at Alnwick Community Centre. This is an excellent example of the county and town councils working together to deliver a high quality play facility for the town. Once completed, the town council will manage the use of the Playzone which I am sure will be very popular.”