Work will soon be underway to give a popular play park in Wooler a major facelift making it accessible and inclusive to all.

The improvements to Scott’s Park include new play equipment and improving the paths connecting the play park, skate park and football area.

In addition, the existing toilet block is to be redeveloped providing an accessible toilet and changing area.

Funding for the £150,000 scheme has come from Northumberland County Council as part of a package of investment to improve the town's visitor infrastructure, Wooler Parish Council to improve the toilet block and a contribution from ward councillor Mark Mather.

New features for the park will include a Ninja trail including balance beams, a net bridge and wobble board. There will be an ability trampoline set into the ground, a big climbing unit which also has ramp access, a sensory musical play panel and a fully inclusive roundabout that takes wheelchairs.

The existing zip wire, swings and wheelchair swing will remain.

The play park is now closed while the work is being carried out and, if all goes to plan, it is expected to re-open for Easter 2025.

Cllr Mather said: “I know local children spend many hours in the park and so many happy memories and friendships have been made there. The new facilities and improvements to the park will now ensure that all local children, of all abilities can play in and enjoy the park.

“The residents of Wooler are very welcoming of tourism in the town and we hope that the investment into the park will also provide the best possible experience for visiting children and their families encouraging them to stop longer, or to re-visit soon.

“I’m really pleased to financially support the parish council and this fantastic project through my Members Local Improvement Schemes allowance and look forward to it re-opening next year.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Promoting Healthy Lives said: “It is important that all children, no matter what their abilities, have the freedom to be able to play safely in an outdoor environment. I’m delighted to see that work is starting on improvements to the play park and that the county council has been able to support the local community in progressing this new facility.”

“The county council has made significant investment in Wooler – for Ad Gefrin Museum and Whiskey Distillery, for improved car parking and refurbished public toilets. This recent investment into the play park is another important part of the regeneration of the town.”

Caroline Cumming, chair of Wooler Parish Council said: “The existing Scott’s Play Park is very popular with local and visiting families however Wooler Parish Council has long recognised the need to provide a more inclusive play area.

“Once complete, the new play area will offer a really fantastic play experience that allows families with children of all ages and abilities to play together. I am sure it will make it more popular than ever.”

Once re-opened, the equipment and facilities in Scott’s Park will be in the ownership of Wooler Parish Council including the responsibility for its maintenance and management.

Milfield Parish Council has taken the Little Hamlets climbing frame which has been removed from Scott’s Park and this will be refurbished and reinstalled at Wheatriggs Playpark.