The Cawledge viaduct. Picture: Mandy Grant

The Aln Valley Railway has raised over £90,000 towards its £100,000 target and is now seeking tenders from contractors for phase one of the repair.

Once these figures are received the impact of any increase in the cost of materials will be known, meaning the initial target may have to be extended.

The work involved in waterproofing the viaduct means that the path alongside the railway between Lionheart and Bilton Lane at Greenrigg bridge will be closed to the public from September 6 until late November.

The viaduct footpath. Picture: Mandy Grant

Please do not try and access the path during this time as it will not be passable. There are diversion routes for pedestrians using the public footpath along the River Aln and for cyclists along the public roads via Spylaw and Longdyke.

The Cawledge Viaduct is believed to be the world’s oldest masonry heritage railway viaduct. Constructed by the contractors Rush and Lawkin, work started in August 1848 and took almost two years to complete.

The viaduct was designed by Robert Stephenson and is built to a similar design as the nearby Lesbury Viaduct, on the Alnmouth to Berwick main line.

It was built to carry the railway over the Cawledge Burn and has a total length of 123m, with a maximum height of 21m; there are seven spans of 13.7m, the six tapered piers being topped with shallow arches that have a rise of 4.3m.

The closed section.

Carrying out the waterproofing work on the viaduct, w ill allow Aln Valley Railway to continue working towards its goal of creating a link between Alnmouth and Alnwick. The work will also secure the long term sustainability of the popular route.

Tom Lloyd, viaduct project manager at Aln Valley Railway, said: “We have been amazed by the generosity of our supporters, allowing us to start the work on our viaduct.

"We apologise in advance for the inconvenience of closing this route to so many regular users on foot, on cycles and on horseback, but sincerely hope they will understand the need to repair this wonderful structure. After all, we all want it to last well into its third century, which these repairs will help ensure.”

Donations can be made via email to [email protected]