Work set to resume on new Morpeth car park
The project to turn the former Morpeth First School site into a car park is set to resume this week.
Northumberland County Council has said that when excavations started at the land in Goosehill, a number of issues were discovered that led to delays – including the need for a redesign of the proposed drainage system and electric cables found not buried to the right depth.
It added that with the issues now resolved, site works are expected to re-start this week and continue until August.
The car park will contain 128 standard parking bays, eight disabled bays and six electric vehicle charging spaces.
The works also include alterations to existing ground levels within the site, diversion of a sewer and work on existing culverts, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall.
Paul Jones, director of local services with the county council, said: “The aim is for this car park to be ready for the peak tourism season.”