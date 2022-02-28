Work set to resume on new Morpeth car park

Coun John Beynon and Coun John Riddle at the new Morpeth car park site in November.

Northumberland County Council has said that when excavations started at the land in Goosehill, a number of issues were discovered that led to delays – including the need for a redesign of the proposed drainage system and electric cables found not buried to the right depth.

It added that with the issues now resolved, site works are expected to re-start this week and continue until August.

The car park will contain 128 standard parking bays, eight disabled bays and six electric vehicle charging spaces.

The works also include alterations to existing ground levels within the site, diversion of a sewer and work on existing culverts, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall.