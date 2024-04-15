Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction of a new mobile phone mast is set to start later this month, with the set-up for the works starting on Tuesday, April 16.

A spokesperson for Craster Parish Council said: “This has been a long running effort by our community, in partnership with iNorthumberland, and we are pleased that the works at the Quarry car park are now imminent.

“This is a huge leap forward for our community which has been a "non-spot" for mobile signal for far too long. The development of high-speed mobile and broadband technology and other communications networks plays a vital role in enhancing the provision of local community facilities and services.”

Works by Atlas Tower Group are due to be completed by the beginning of June.

“Thereafter we hope to have both O2 and Vodafone signed up with mobile signal fully operational 3-6 months after completion of the mast,” added the parish council spokesperson.

The parish council recently arranged a meeting with residents and the construction team where the plans were presented and questions could be answered.

The work in the car park to install the power and BT link will be carried out in three phases to minimise closure of the car park and loss of spaces.

Phase two trenching and duct laying will be carried out at night to prevent the need to close the top car park during the day

It is estimated five to six car park spaces will be required for the duration of the tower/compound work.

Traffic management and marshalling will be required for concrete deliveries

Tower delivery and assembly will require a large working area for a crane. Contractors expect to close approximately half of the top car park area for one day (details to be finalised).

The plans for the mast initially attracted visual impact concerns during discussions with the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership.

However, it was agreed the car park location, shielded by the quarry walls and vegetation, would not impact the ordinary visual amenity of residents or visitors.