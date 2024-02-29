Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 96-seater coffee shop and deli will soon be opening at the former Barclays branch on Bridge Street next to the popular restaurant.

The two establishments will be linked as after Enrico Petini discussed his idea with the men who have made the restaurant such a success, Giovanni Marabini, Miguel Pupo-Perez and Niko Petrakis, they agreed to run the shop as a partnership of three – with Niko deciding to move back to Greece – and for Enrico to become the new owner of Lollo Rosso.

Enrico has provided an update this week on the refurbishment work for the coffee shop and deli, which will sell home-made Italian style cakes, pastries and gelato. The Italian specialism will also be seen in the sandwiches and meats, olives, cheeses and pastas that will be available.

Enrico Petini, Giovanni Marabini, Miguel Pupo-Perez and Matt Petini at Lollo Rosso.

He said: “Progress has been very good. A lot of the major work has been completed and the new floor is going down from today (Tuesday).

“I anticipate that all of the work will be finished in the next four to six weeks and if all goes to plan, we will get the place ready for a soft opening with invited guests in mid-April and then move on to the full opening.

“We are very excited about opening the coffee shop and deli. It will have a contemporary London-style look – the main colours will be coral and sage green – mixed with Italian features such as archways, marble and Venetian-style plaster.”

The specialist equipment in the building will include an Italian ice cream freezer, which has arrived, and the main cake fridge, which is still to come from Italy. Both have been rated as the best in the world of their types.

The pastry chef for the new venture has been hired and four women who had been working at the Sandersons boutique department store in Sanderson Arcade, which will close next month to make way for three new retail units in that area of the shopping centre, have also been employed.