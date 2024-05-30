Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on a temporary new cinema in Berwick is expected to be completed in early June.

The Mob Store at Berwick Barracks is being transformed for use while the town’s existing cinema at The Maltings on Eastern Lane is closed for a £21m redevelopment.

A statement from The Maltings revealed: “Maltings can announce today that the Mob Store is now in the final stages of transformation into a working Maltings Cinema, with work expected to be completed in early June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The technical sound proofing tests have been carried out successfully, and we are currently aiming to host a small number of test screenings in June/July to help us understand how the space works when people are using it, and make any further adjustments.

The Maltings Cinema at Berwick Barracks.

“Maltings Cinema will then begin to build up a programme through the autumn of 2024 and into 2025, potentially with spoken word events in partnership with the Berwick Literary Festival, with film screenings during the October half term and winter holidays and with Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival in March 2025.

“The aim is to bring the cinema into full use by the summer of 2025, in line with the closure of The Maltings Eastern Lane venue for building work to start on site.”

The Mob Store is then scheduled to be adapted for archive purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maltings project aims to create an “iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex” when complete in 2027, as well as delivering a “major transformation” of the current venue. The scheme is mostly being funded by the Borderlands initiative, with a level of funding provided by Northumberland County Council.

However, there have been funding concerns.

In January, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council raised concerns that an additional £8m may need to be found before the project can be completed due to increased costs following spiralling inflation in the construction industry

At the end of March, cabinet member for business Wojciech Ploszaj confirmed the council was “working hard” to find another solution to expand funding and deliver the project, promising an update “soon”.

Council leader Glen Sanderson has previously stated: “We remain fully committed to this new multi-million pound investment, which will bring extra visitors and spending to the town and deliver a significant boost to the local economy.”