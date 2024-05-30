Work nears completion on temporary cinema for Berwick ahead of £21m redevelopment at The Maltings
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mob Store at Berwick Barracks is being transformed for use while the town’s existing cinema at The Maltings on Eastern Lane is closed for a £21m redevelopment.
A statement from The Maltings revealed: “Maltings can announce today that the Mob Store is now in the final stages of transformation into a working Maltings Cinema, with work expected to be completed in early June.
“The technical sound proofing tests have been carried out successfully, and we are currently aiming to host a small number of test screenings in June/July to help us understand how the space works when people are using it, and make any further adjustments.
“Maltings Cinema will then begin to build up a programme through the autumn of 2024 and into 2025, potentially with spoken word events in partnership with the Berwick Literary Festival, with film screenings during the October half term and winter holidays and with Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival in March 2025.
“The aim is to bring the cinema into full use by the summer of 2025, in line with the closure of The Maltings Eastern Lane venue for building work to start on site.”
The Mob Store is then scheduled to be adapted for archive purposes.
The Maltings project aims to create an “iconic multi-purpose cultural and entertainment complex” when complete in 2027, as well as delivering a “major transformation” of the current venue. The scheme is mostly being funded by the Borderlands initiative, with a level of funding provided by Northumberland County Council.
However, there have been funding concerns.
In January, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council raised concerns that an additional £8m may need to be found before the project can be completed due to increased costs following spiralling inflation in the construction industry
At the end of March, cabinet member for business Wojciech Ploszaj confirmed the council was “working hard” to find another solution to expand funding and deliver the project, promising an update “soon”.
Council leader Glen Sanderson has previously stated: “We remain fully committed to this new multi-million pound investment, which will bring extra visitors and spending to the town and deliver a significant boost to the local economy.”
For more information on The Maltings’ programme, including its new exhibition of the works of Lowry and the Sea at the Granary Gallery, visit maltingsberwick.co.uk or call 01289 330999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.