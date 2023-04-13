Work is well under way on energy efficient retirement living scheme in Ponteland
Good progress is being made on a £5.5million energy efficient retirement living development in Ponteland.
Karbon Homes’ ‘Athol House’ project on Callerton Lane will provide 34 affordable apartments for over 55s, with one and two-bed homes available for a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.
The scheme will benefit from a communal green heating system, powered by commercial air source heat pumps, which will supply the communal areas of the development and each apartment with underfloor heating and hot water.
Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to bring these much-needed apartments to Ponteland and have worked hard to create a scheme which meets the needs of the local community.
“We’re particularly excited about the inclusion of a low carbon heating system – which will not only help residents save money on their energy bills, but will also significantly reduce carbon emissions produced by the scheme.
“This is the first time we’ve incorporated a heating system of this kind into a new scheme and is part of our aim to provide greener, more sustainable and efficient housing.”
The housing association has received funding from Homes England to bring the new Athol House development to fruition and it is being constructed by EQUANS, which provides construction, energy and zero carbon solutions.
Louise Buckton, new build director at EQUANS, said: “We’re delighted that our relationship with Karbon Homes can extend not just to constructing Athol House – which will provide stylish, high-quality apartments in Ponteland – but also supporting them in introducing green technologies as part of the project.”