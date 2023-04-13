Karbon Homes’ ‘Athol House’ project on Callerton Lane will provide 34 affordable apartments for over 55s, with one and two-bed homes available for a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership.

The scheme will benefit from a communal green heating system, powered by commercial air source heat pumps, which will supply the communal areas of the development and each apartment with underfloor heating and hot water.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to bring these much-needed apartments to Ponteland and have worked hard to create a scheme which meets the needs of the local community.

Sara Armstrong, Project Manager at Karbon Homes, on site at the new Athol House development with (right to left) Louise Buckton, New Build Director at EQUANS, Gary Hall, Project Manager at EQUANS and Shaun Sinclair, Project Manager at Hall and Partners. Picture by Helen Smith Photography.

“We’re particularly excited about the inclusion of a low carbon heating system – which will not only help residents save money on their energy bills, but will also significantly reduce carbon emissions produced by the scheme.

“This is the first time we’ve incorporated a heating system of this kind into a new scheme and is part of our aim to provide greener, more sustainable and efficient housing.”

The housing association has received funding from Homes England to bring the new Athol House development to fruition and it is being constructed by EQUANS, which provides construction, energy and zero carbon solutions.

Louise Buckton, new build director at EQUANS, said: “We’re delighted that our relationship with Karbon Homes can extend not just to constructing Athol House – which will provide stylish, high-quality apartments in Ponteland – but also supporting them in introducing green technologies as part of the project.”