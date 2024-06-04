Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum in Wallsend is undergoing repairs after theft of its materials left it vulnerable to adverse weather conditions.

The site suffered damage as a result of the theft and so North Tyneside Council worked with Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums (TWAM) to put a number of short-term repairs in place while developing ideas and bids for funding.

If planning approval is granted, work will get underway on an initial set of repairs to the site and the funding secured will see the copper cladding at the main entrance replaced with steel seam cladding. The new cladding has no scrap value and will deter further theft.

Geoff Woodward, manager of Segedunum, said: “We’re delighted that this repair work is going ahead. The impact of the damaged roof has been frustrating for our visitors and challenging for the front of house team. It will be fantastic to see the roof restored and this popular World Heritage Site attraction back to normal.”

Segedunum is getting repairs and enhancements to deter thieves.

The roof work is due to be completed by the end of August, followed by related minor repairs and redecoration. Restrictions to access will be kept to a minimum so visitors can still enjoy the venue over the summer.

Segedunum is managed by Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums and has welcomed almost one million visitors since it opened in June 2000.