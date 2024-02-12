Work carried out to get Rotary Way in Berwick area ready for the spring
When spring comes, Rotary Way at East Ord – one of the main ways into Berwick – will again be a colourful welcoming entrance to the town.
Its stunning spring display of daffodils will soon be in flower. Berwick Rotary Club paid for and planted the bulbs, and the club maintains the verges regularly.
You can see the Rotary ‘standing stone’ on the left at the bypass end when coming into town.
Storms have caused damage to the trees and shrubs, so the club has gone to work to clear up weeds and dead wood before the spring.
A crew from RL Smith & Sons Ltd removed much of the heavy debris for free, and mowed the undergrowth, and a team from the club was out last Sunday morning to clear up litter and logs.