Berwick Rotary Club members at work.

Its stunning spring display of daffodils will soon be in flower. Berwick Rotary Club paid for and planted the bulbs, and the club maintains the verges regularly.

You can see the Rotary ‘standing stone’ on the left at the bypass end when coming into town.

Storms have caused damage to the trees and shrubs, so the club has gone to work to clear up weeds and dead wood before the spring.