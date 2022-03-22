Work begins on transformation of Northumberland home for BBC show DIY SOS

Tradespeople and volunteers begin work in Longframlinton today (Tuesday) with the aim of transforming the Owen family’s home and quality of life.

The Big Build for BBC One’s DIY SOS was originally due to take place in spring 2020 but got postponed due to coronavirus.

Bobbie (18) is a young person of 5’10’’, with a mental age of a toddler and complex medical and mental health issues.

The Owen family (picture issued prior to 2020 postponement).

Her mother, Mary, had a stroke in her cerebellum in 2013, after being bitten by a tick and now has balance problems and ongoing difficulties so cannot handle Bobbie on her own.

Inspiringly, Bobbie’s older sister Ellie (20) and Bobbie’s twin brother, Gus (18) step in and help as best they can as young carers to both sister and mother.

The concern is that the house is unsafe and unsuitable for Bobbie due to her unpredictable nature and the threat of going into care is a reality.

Mary’s Mam, Carol (72) took early retirement in 2004 and moved in to help out. During the pandemic Carol shielded with her mother Doreen (92) in a rental property away from the family home. She now cares full time for her mother.

The house does not meet the needs of the family, so this volunteer led build is to bring a family of four generations together so that they can look after and support each other; to bring Carol and Doreen back home, to support Gus and Ellie as admired young carers and to ensure that Bobbie remains at home with her family.

DIY SOS: The Big Build is the BBC’s flagship home renovation programme; it has been running for 20 years, and attracts up to 5 million viewers per episode on BBC One.