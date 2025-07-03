Spades have gone in the ground on a new housing development in a Northumberland village.

Developer Ascent Homes broke ground this week on a new development in Longhorsley, where 55 new homes will be built.

A total of 16 properties will be made as affordable homes, equating to 30%. Ascent Homes is a subsidiary of Advance Northumberland, the arms-length development company of Northumberland County Council.

Known as St Helen’s Gate, the scheme represents Ascent’s seventh development in the county.

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, Coun Colin Horncastle and Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes.

In March, the council’s ruling cabinet agreed a £9.6million loan for the development – equating to more than £174,000 per home.

According to Rightmove, the average house price in Longhorsley over the last year was £265,691.

At the March meeting of the cabinet, members spoke of the need to build affordable housing in rural areas.

On the news construction has begun, cabinet member for housing Coun Colin Horncastle said: “This development represents the type of considered and community-focused growth we want to see in rural Northumberland.

“St Helen’s Gate will not only bring high-quality housing to Longhorsley, but will also meet the real needs of local people – particularly older residents looking to downsize without leaving the area they love.

“Ascent Homes continues to play a key role in delivering the county council’s commitment to sustainable communities and we are proud to support the team as this new project gets underway.”

Ascent Homes say the homes will be designed to “complement” the rural surroundings and will “blend seamlessly with the character of the village” while “maximising the views of the countryside”.

The company has now built more than 750 homes across the county and has plans to build hundreds more in the coming years.

Paul Errington, director at Ascent Homes, said: “We are thrilled to put the first spades in the ground here at St Helen’s Gate in Longhorsley. This development will add a contemporary element to the picturesque village and bring much-needed new homes to the area.

“Both the affordable houses and the four-bedroom homes are being built with sustainability in mind, and all will be treated to fantastic views of Northumberland. All of our homes are built to the highest standards and are sympathetic to the surrounding area.”

The first plots at St Helen’s Gate will be available to reserve this autumn.