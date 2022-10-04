The group will set off on their ‘March for Men’ annual walk at 7am on Saturday from St James’ Park, and hope be back at the Woodhorn Lane ground in time to watch the Colliers’ home match against Tow Law Town.

Mark Dickinson, who will be completing his sixth walk, said: “The camaraderie is always top class and anyone who wants to join us is more than welcome.

“Some of the group will get blisters on their feet, but that is insignificant because what drives us on is the amount of people who have prostate cancer.”

More than a dozen people are set to walk 23 miles to raise money for prostate cancer.

In the last five years the group have raised more than £19,000, and a further £10,000 is predicted to be raised this weekend.

The group will be calling in at Ebac Northern League football grounds Newcastle Benfield, Heaton Stannington and Bedlington Terriers along the way, before finishing at Ashington.

Seren Evans, head of events and community fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with a diagnosis only harder.

"Thankfully, the support of everyone involved in Wor March for Men and so many other wonderfully generous people has allowed us to continue funding research into better tests and treatments, to stop prostate cancer being a killer.

