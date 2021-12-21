'Wor March for Men' raises cash for cancer charity

The fundraising walkers on the pitch at Ashington FC.

North Seaton-based Stevie Baptist has now completed five walks in as many years alongside colleagues labelled as the ‘Wor March for Men’.

The group have raised almost £20,000 in total for Prostate Cancer UK, including an impressive £4,000 – at least – this year.

The participants covered a distance of 25 miles, starting off from South Shields Football Club and hiking to the home of Ashington FC. Along the way they stopped off via North Shields FC, Whitley Bay FC and Blyth Spartans FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They arrived during the half-time interval at the Ashington versus Newcastle Benfield match in the Ebac Northern League and were warmly applauded for their efforts by the fans as they took a bow on the pitch.

Mr Baptist said: “On the day, the conditions were windy but dry. We just do our own time and to be honest, the banter keeps us going.

“We are delighted to be on the verge of the £20,000 mark and we have already begun discussions about what route to take next year – and we’ll continue to do the walk as long as people want to do it.”

Seren Evans, head of events and community fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’d like to give a massive thanks to everyone for their tireless efforts over the past five years and an incredible fundraising sum of around £19,000.”

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with a diagnosis only harder. Thankfully, the support of everyone involved in Wor March for Men and so many other wonderfully generous people has allowed us to continue funding research into better tests and treatments, to stop prostate cancer being a killer.”