Wooler resident Phili Kane has been appointed bistro manager at the Ad Gefrin distillery and Anglo-Saxon Museum.

The 25-year-old is impressively juggling her work commitments with being a mum and studying law as part of an Open University course.

She has been part of the Ad Gefrin journey from the beginning, initially part-time but now with a full-time role.

And, with that, she has ambitions to grow Ad Gefrin’s hospitality offer over the coming months with new menus and evening dining.

Phili Kane, bistro manager at Ad Gefrin.

Phili said: “I feel so lucky to have been a part of Ad Gefrin’s journey from the start, and feel genuinely appreciated and valued: not only as staff member at work but as a family member within the Huskynn team.”

She is one of a handful of women leading the charge at Ad Gefrin, all mentored by co-founder Eileen Ferguson.

Ad Gefrin has an ongoing commitment to encourage ordinary women of Northumberland to do extraordinary things – and Phili is seen by the business as a perfect example of one of these extraordinary ordinary women carrying on the traditions of the 7th Century Anglo Saxon Royal Court after which it is named.

Particularly influential Anglo-Saxon women include Aethelburh, a woman that brought Christianity to Northumberland; Aebbe (St Aebbe, also known as Abb): a woman of learning; and Hild, a contemporary of Bede.

2025 is expected to mark a new feature in the Ad Gefrin Museum focusing on women’s stories: ‘ordinary’ voices talking about the extraordinary, spanning from Anglo-Saxon era to the present day, through a series of vignettes.