Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beauty salon in Wooler has been named Beauty Team of the Year at the North East Beauty Industry Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forever Beautiful claimed the esteemed award – which celebrates the dedication, talent, and exceptional service provided by beauty professionals across the region – after earning a stellar reputation for their high-quality treatments.

Located in the heart of Wooler, the salon became a local favourite for their focus on client care, personalised treatments and high industry standards, with facials, CACI treatments, nails, waxing, and massages on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner of Forever Beautiful, Beccy Allan, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed and deeply honoured to be named Beauty Team of the Year 2024! This recognition means the world to us, as it reflects the hard work and dedication, we pour into everything we do.

From left, Lynsay Lawrence, Caroline Gallon and Beccy Allan.

"Our clients are always at the heart of our purpose, and we continually strive to be the very best for them. A special thank you to Lynsay and Caroline – your passion and talent make us an incredible team, and I couldn’t imagine achieving this without you!”

The Forever Beautiful team consists of Beccy Allan, Lynsay Lawrence and Caroline Gallon, whose award-winning teamwork and devotion to their craft are the cornerstones of the business. With this award, the salon is excited to continue push the boundaries in beauty treatments, provide exceptional service and deliver the latest in beauty innovations to their loyal customers.

To celebrate their success, the salon invites new and existing clients to visit and experience their award-winning treatments.

For more information about the salon’s services and to book an appointment, visit their website: www.forever-beautiful.co.uk.