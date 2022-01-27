Wooler publican receives award for services to community during Storm Arwen

Wooler publican Nikki Lightfoot with Cllr Mark Mather and High Sheriff Joanna Riddell.

Thousands of homes in the Glendale area were left without power for several days after winds of nearly 100mph struck in late November.

Nikki, who runs the Angel Inn, turned the pub into a community hub where local residents could get food, warmth and shelter and from where the emergency teams could coordinate their support efforts.

She was recently presented with an award from the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Joanne Riddell, in recognition of her ‘great and valuable services to the community’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Mark Mather, Wooler ward member for Northumberland County Council, said: “I am incredibly proud at how all our community responded to the storm but some people went above and beyond. Nikki was one of them.

"She never questioned what needed to be done, she just got on with it with no thought for herself or her business – it was all about the community.

"On the first day armed with nothing more than a coal fire and a pan of soup Nikki and her team of helpers opened her doors. They delivered hot food and drink to people as far as Mindrum and Chatton and also allowed us to set up our response base in the pub. Council, fire, ambulance, mountain rescue, police and even the doctors set up in the back room.