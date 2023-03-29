News you can trust since 1854
Wooler Parish Council presents funds to Berwick Cancer Cars

Wooler Parish Council has presented a cheque for £500 to Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

By Ian Smith
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST

The funds are the proceeds of the annual community carol concert in St Mary’s Church.

Wooler Parish Council chairman Caroline Cumming and fellow councillors Mark Mather and Rob Donkin made the presentation to Roger Peaple and Andrew Smith of Berwick Cancer Cars.

The charity provides free transport to people in north Northumberland with a cancer diagnosis to help them get to hospital appointments across the region.

Wooler Parish Council presents Berwick Cancer Cars with £500.
