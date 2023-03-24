It is among the towns highlighted in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

And it is the town’s new £16m whisky distillery and visitor centre which is already helping to put it on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges said: “The new Ad Gefrin Anglo Saxon Museum is putting a spring in the step of this vibrant town, which is already home to a friendly, artistic community.

Wooler High Street.

"For many, life here is the ultimate post-pandemic dream: living in the middle of nowhere but still being able to pop out to buy artisan cheese or attend a poetry reading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitley Bay was named best place to live in the region.

Judges were impressed by its beautiful coastline and the thoughtful regeneration that, after a few years in the doldrums, has helped the seaside town start to catch up with its neighbour Tynemouth, which has featured regularly in previous editions of the Best Places to Live guide.

Ad Gefrin in Wooler.

“The houses are cheaper here, the connections to Newcastle just as good and the beach, with its famous lighthouse, every bit as beautiful,” said the judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The most impressive thing here has been the transformation of Park View into one of the best independent shopping streets in the country, with its artisan bakery, brunch spots and microbrewery, as well as more traditional outlets such as a shoe-repairer and the butcher.”

Other locations from the North East and Yorkshire featured are Ouseburn in Newcastle, Thirsk in North Yorkshire, Leeds, Holmfirth and Ilkley in West Yorkshire and Sheffield (Kelham Island) in South Yorkshire.

Helen Davies, the editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live.

Judges visited all the locations and assessed factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Morpeth, Alnmouth, Alnwick, Rothbury, Corbridge, Craster and Low Newton-by-the-Sea have featured in recent years.