News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Wooler named on a new list of Great Britain's top destinations for adventure breaks this summer

The small town of Wooler in Northumberland has been named by an online marketplace with a large selection of holiday rentals as among the best locations for explorers this summer.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 17:26 BST
Wooler High Street.Wooler High Street.
Wooler High Street.

HomeToGo used internal price insights to assign scores to more than 100 rural towns and villages where people can find the most adventure for their money.

Points were given for the affordability of holiday accommodation in each area, plus the number of hiking paths, biking trails and climbing routes listed nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wooler, a popular base for walkers that is referred to as the ‘Gateway to the Cheviots’, was seventh with a score of 25.2 out of 40.

The top three were Capel Curig, Conwy, Wales, Keswick, Cumbria, England, and Aviemore, Highlands, Scotland.

Most Popular

Searches for stays in and near national parks such as Northumberland, the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and Dartmoor via the website have more than doubled year-on-year.

For more information, go to www.hometogo.co.uk/united-kingdom/adventure-holidays/#more-for-your-money

Related topics:WoolerNorthumberlandGreat BritainLake DistrictYorkshire Dales