Wooler High Street.

HomeToGo used internal price insights to assign scores to more than 100 rural towns and villages where people can find the most adventure for their money.

Points were given for the affordability of holiday accommodation in each area, plus the number of hiking paths, biking trails and climbing routes listed nearby.

Wooler, a popular base for walkers that is referred to as the ‘Gateway to the Cheviots’, was seventh with a score of 25.2 out of 40.

The top three were Capel Curig, Conwy, Wales, Keswick, Cumbria, England, and Aviemore, Highlands, Scotland.

Searches for stays in and near national parks such as Northumberland, the Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, and Dartmoor via the website have more than doubled year-on-year.