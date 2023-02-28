The surprise presentation was made amongst friends, colleagues, and many farming customers at the Glendale Agricultural Society sponsors evening at Lady Waterford Hall in Etal.

“This is the highlight of my career,” said Tony. “I am a humble person and really was quite overcome and totally shocked.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in this presentation and of course Harrison & Hetherington and The Glendale Agricultural Society.”

Tony Hall, centre, receives his Wooler Mart long service award from Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison & Hetherington and Lord James Joicey, president of the Glendale Agricultural Society.

He added: “Running Wooler Mart is a team effort, and we have a fantastic team.

"I would not be here this evening without the support of my colleagues and of course the farmers who we work with on a daily basis.”

Tony was born and brought up on his family farm, Bewick Folly, near Eglingham, and after a spell working at Acklington Mart, he joined Wooler Mart as an auctioneer in 1980, where he lives on site with his wife Cathleen.

In more than four decades at Wooler Auction Mart he had natural seen changing and, on occasions, challenging times - and for a number of owners.

Today the mart is owned and operated by Harrison & Hetherington, and on presenting him with a long service gift, Scott Donaldson, managing director, said: “For me Tony epitomises someone who is fully invested in his customers, he always goes that extra mile, and he would always do anything to support and help his customers.

“Tony has held the roles of auctioneer and fieldsman at Wooler mart, for 42 years, and during this time there have been many changes in ownership, the only constant in this period of its history has been Tony.

"So on behalf of H&H I would like to congratulate and thank him for his many years of service to the mart and I am delighted to be part of helping Tony mark this major landmark.”