Wooler Food Bank now considered 'a vital permanent service for the community'

Wooler and Glendale Food Bank, managed by the Glendale Gateway Trust, has become a lifeline for a number of struggling local families.

The number of people relying on the service skyrocketed during the Covid pandemic but the food bank is still supplying weekly parcels to around 10 families per week.

What once was generally a service for people who were on Universal Credit is now being used by people who work full time, but are still struggling to buy necessities, including food and toiletries.

The community share shed allows people in need to collect food without seeing anyone face to face.

After it became clear that people in the area, between Wooler and Powburn, were struggling but too proud to reach out for help, the Glendale Gateway Trust set up a new initiative that doesn’t require any face to face contact.

The Community Share Shed runs on a donation basis, where people drop off any surplus food from their fridge or home grown fruit and vegetables. Over the past fortnight, the shed has also been filled with Christmas decorations and toiletries.

The shed is outside the Cheviot Centre, and is open for anyone to pick up or drop off.

The Glendale Gateway Trust has also launched a partnership with Northumberland Log Bank after realising how many people couldn’t afford to heat their homes. Together, they have provided logs to homes across the Cheviot area, allowing families to keep warm during the colder months.

The Cheviot Centre in Wooler.

Gemma Douglas, project and community development officer, said: “Since taking on the operation and management of the Wooler and Glendale food bank in March 2020, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people accessing it across Glendale. The pandemic, followed closely by the cost of living crisis, means we now consider this a vital permanent service for the community to be able to access.

"We have some extremely generous and kind-hearted people who donate to the food bank and we want to extend our thanks to them for their continued support.”