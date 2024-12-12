Wooler First School has raised over £1,700 after a successful Christmas fayre and silent auction.

Over £1000 was raised from a silent auction with online bidding and a further £782 was raised from the fayre, which the children got involved by with creating goods to sell.

Headteacher Mike Dean-Hall, said: “Our Christmas Fayre was a great success again this year. The school hall was packed and a lovely time was had by all.

"Special thanks to our wonderful PTA and school staff for all that they do - we are focusing fundraising on equipment for our Early Years as we transition from being a First School to being a Primary school over the next 18 months.

Wooler First School pupils.

"Our Reception and Nursery will both be moving as part of these changes and we want to ensure that we can provide the very best environment for the children.”

The money will go towards Wooler First School and Little Acorns Nursery.