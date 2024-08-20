Wooler community explores options in bid to retain post office services in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community effort is underway to try and save post office services in Wooler.

Long-serving postmaster Dougie Gray is retiring on September 4, raising fears that local residents may have to travel several miles to access banking services.

The nearest post office branches are in Chatton five miles away and Powburn, nine miles away.

Wooler Post Office. Picture: Google

At a public meeting attended by some 150 people, it was revealed that financial pledges of around £130,000 have been made towards the purchase of a suitable building.

The current premises, which includes the shop, accommodation and garden, is being marketed for £310,000 by Aitchisons.

Karen Froggatt, chief executive of The Glendale Gateway Trust, said: “I am extremely grateful for the support the community showed in coming along to the meeting and I would like to thank everyone for their words of thanks and encouragement.

"Several people came in to my office the following day to share their thoughts and ideas and it is abundantly clear that people feel strongly about the post office which is a key part of our local community”.

Although there are numerous obstacles to overcome, Cllr Mark Mather, Wooler ward member on Northumberland County Council, revealed that a potential new postmaster has been identified.

He said: “Firstly I want to thank the Grey family for have served the community well for many years and wish Dougie well in his retirement.

“Now we need to move forward as a community to ensure that we keep access to our post office. After the loss of our banks and mobile banks the post office has become an even more important link for the community and business.

"I have been working with Karen at the Glendale Gateway Trust to see if a community buy out of the building could happen and several thousand pounds have already been raised but we are still between £130,000 and £150,000 short.

"We have had great support from Northumberland County Council with both advice and letters of support from the leader Glen Sanderson.

“This would be a great asset, not only saving the post office but to add another affordable rental accommodation, something the area needs.

“We agreed to hold a public meeting to update on our progress and also our frustration at the post office management; at their lack of help and empathy for what faced the community.

“There was great support with the last count of around 150 people attending proving how important it is to the community.

“I am pleased to be able to give an update that plans are progressing and that we have found someone to take on the role of post master with approval of the post office and the potential of six months of paperwork.

"Now the challenge to ensure we save our post office relies on raising the remaining funds to buy the building, and I will continue to work with the Glendale Gateway Trust to achieve this. If you have any ideas on or wish to pledge support you can email in confidentiality to [email protected].”

The Post Office has been approached for comment.