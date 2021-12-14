Wooler community carol service called off due to Covid concerns
Wooler’s community carol service has been called off due to Covid concerns.
The event was due to be held tonight (Tuesday) at St Mary’s Parish Church.
Caroline Cumming, chair of Wooler Parish Council, said: “It is with a heavy heart we have made the sad decision to cancel our community carol service which was due to go ahead today.
"With the rising infections of the Covid virus and new guidance, the parish council felt that it would be too risky to go ahead.”