A 130-year-old Wooler building has been given an energy boost thanks to a £20,000 funding grant.

The Cheviot Centre, formerly a Victorian workhouse, is now the home of The Glendale Gateway Trust.

It also houses the police station, library and Newcastle Building Society along with a mixture of offices and community space for gatherings, events, conferences and workshops.

A bid was submitted to the Northern Powergrid Foundation for help to make the centre resilient to power interruptions and the grant funding secured has led to the arrival of a generator.

Karen Froggatt, CEO of The Glendale Gateway Trust, said: Working together with Wooler Parish Council our plans to further our role as an emergency response hub for local residents and vital services have come to fruition with the Foundation funded generator to go alongside our solar panels and battery storage.

“The existing kit didn’t have enough capacity to support the whole centre, but the generator can now support this.

"It's great to have additional technology in our old building to keep the centre open to host services and residents.

"The centre tries to accommodate the community‘s needs, but we can't do this alone, we are fortunate to have received funding to support our resilience project."

Trustees from Northern Powergrid Foundation are celebrating their ability to support those who really need it and making sure that others are prepared this winter.

Jodie Coe, Northern Powergrid Foundation trustee, said "It’s wonderful to hear about the Cheviots Centre’s upgrade! The installation of a generator is a great step towards energy resilience. It’s positive to see how grant funding from Northern Powergrid Foundation is empowering communities to address their energy-related challenges.

“Karen and the team at the Cheviot Centre are doing an incredible job ensuring the centre remains a vital hub for the town and surrounding area. The technology will provide a reliable power source during interruptions and a safe space, which is crucial for community activities and emergencies.”

The Foundation will be open again to grant applications in 2025.