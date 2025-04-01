Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three popular Northumberland museums have joined the North East Museums partnership today (April 1), bringing the number of museums and galleries managed by the organisation to 12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhorn Museum in Ashington, Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum and Hexham Old Gaol will now be managed by North East Museums on behalf of Northumberland County Council.

They join venues managed on behalf of Gateshead Council, Newcastle City Council, North Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Council and Newcastle University including Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort, Discovery Museum, Great North Museum: Hancock, Hatton Gallery, the Laing Art Gallery, Segedunum Roman Fort, Shipley Art Gallery, South Shields Museum and Stephenson Steam Railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Merrin, director of North East Museums, said: “We’ve been working closely with the team at Northumberland Museums and with Northumberland County Council over the last six months on the transition of management arrangements and we’re looking forward to putting it all into action.

Woodhorn Museum.

“Visitors should be assured that they can continue to use their annual passes and should expect the same high-quality experience they’ve always received.”

North East Museums attracts almost 800,000 visits a year to its venues, engages over 100,000 children and young people in learning programmes and cares for 1.1million collection items.

Its mission is to welcome and connect people to the past, present and future of the North East through stories, shared spaces and experiences. It is funded by five local authority partners, Newcastle University and Arts Council England (as a National Portfolio Organisation).

It also raises income through its commercial enterprises (shops, cafes and venue hire), and via fundraising.