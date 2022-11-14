The ice trail at the Woodhorn Museum will take place over two days in the new year.

Called Coal and Ice, the trail will take place over two days in January. It will also encourage children and families to consider how they can reduce their carbon footprint in 2023.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “Coal and Ice is a poignant reminder of the impact the climate crisis is having on wildlife and the long-term future of some animal species.

“The trail around Woodhorn Museum is an opportunity for people to reflect on the role each of us can play in reducing our carbon emissions and achieving net zero.

“At Museums Northumberland we recognise the historic carbon impact of Woodhorn Colliery. Today, Northumberland is leading the way in the development of new, clean, low carbon forms of energy.”

A large ice bridge will be created as part of the ice trail at Woodhorn Museum, with climate pledges by local schoolchildren and visitors to the museum frozen into the ice blocks.

As well as the ice sculpture trail, there will also be live ice carving and an opportunity for people to make their own polar bear masks.

Tickets to Coal and Ice at Woodhorn Museum are free to book, but adults (aged 17 and over) will require a Woodhorn Museum annual pass to enter.