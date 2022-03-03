Wonderland fun for Morpeth school on World Book Day

Fancy dress winners from across the year groups at Chantry Middle School.

Staff and students dressed up as characters from the novel, and pupils started the day by making their own ‘Drink Me’ potions after reading Alice's experience of falling down the rabbit hole in Chapter One.

The school’s head of English, Leah Steedman, said: “They then looked at Carroll's mathematical background and completed a series of ‘Alice in Numberland’ puzzles.

“Next, they looked at the history of the novel’s illustrations and created their own images in the style of Salvador Dali.

Staff in their 'Alice in Wonderland' fancy dress.

“Students then went on to map out new Wonderlands and create their own Mad Hatter's Tea Parties – including celebrity guestlist, menu and invitation.

“Finally, we really enjoyed seeing the egg-cellent entries to our annual ‘decorate an egg’ as your favourite book character competition.”

Send your World Book Day photos to [email protected]