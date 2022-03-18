Women receive awards from Alnwick Community Trust
Alnwick Community Trust has held a Backing the Community week.
More than 350 visitors attended an arts and crafts weekend at the White Swan Hotel.
It was followed by an International Women’s Day event to celebrate the achievements of local women and young people.
The Trust received over 20 nominations from the community, and an independent panel chose five deserving women to receive an award – Gill Ewart, Jane Hardy, Katie Roskams, Gillian Castle and Rhiannon McGrail.
Three young poets from the Duchess’s Community High School also received the Helen Bailey Awards for Young Writers. They were Antonia Johnson, Freddy Walton and Dorit Greene.
Additional awards and congratulations were given to Dansformation and Martha Cussins.
The event was closed with a demonstration by Linnear Tormajer for the new Alnwick All Stars group for anyone interested in singing.
Sponsors included The Community Foundation (Percy Family Fund), Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Rotary, Alnwick Lions, Alnwick Town Council, Origin Designed, The White Swan and Alnwick Community Trust.