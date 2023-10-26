Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the wide range of projects that it undertakes, West End Women and Girls Centre acquired a long-term lease on a National Trustsmallholding near Scots Gap in rural Northumberland.

It includes a farmhouse, a barn, a number of outbuildings, a 30 metre polytunnel and two large fields.

Since then, the Elswick-based charity has taken groups of women from their local community up to the site twice a week to plant and growtheir own crops, share their skills and look after the animals that live on the farm.

From left, Kate Myers of Newcastle Building Society, WEWGC farm development manager Jill Heslop, project member Iqbal, WEWGC community gardener Shireen Abdullah, project volunteer Jen, Alice Millican of Newcastle Building Society and Charlotte Norrie of Newcastle Strategic Solutions.

Groups of girls aged from five to 19 years old also visit during their school holidays for day trips and residential visits.

A £3,000 grant from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland is now helping tocover the charity’s increasing transport costs, as well as assisting with the expansion of the farm’s growing area.

The project was set up to give the charity’s members the chance to reconnect with the land in ways that they cannot do within their localurban area and to use the farming skills and experience that they gained in their different homelands.

