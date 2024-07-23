Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A horse rider who recovered after suffering life-threatening injuries in a horrific crash near Ponteland recently competed in the Bramham International Horse Trials for the very first time.

Lucy Ohlson had to learn to walk and ride again after the car she was in collided with a piece of farm machinery being towed by a tractor in September 2010.

One of the blades of the plough sliced through her car before impaling her side and she sustained brain injuries, a broken neck, a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.

An off-duty doctor who was passing by stopped to help and managed to get Lucy breathing again before the critical care team from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) landed on scene.

Lucy Ohlson and Fred at the Bramham International Horse Trials.

After being removed from the vehicle by firefighters, Lucy was put into a medically induced coma by the paramedic and doctor from GNAAS and she was airlifted to a hospital in Newcastle.

She remained in a coma for a month and spent three months in hospital before being transferred to Walkergate Park in Newcastle for rehabilitation, and although it took months, she made positive progress.

Lucy was determined to get back on a horse and with the assistance of her physiotherapist while at Walkergate, she went horse riding at a disabled riding centre before eventually riding her own horse nearly 18 months after her crash.

Her balance has improved over the years and the 41-year-old, who now runs Petersbrooke Equestrian Centre near Hartlepool, has been competing in British Eventing competitions over the last few years.

Although there have been some setbacks, Lucy and her Irish-bred horse called Fred have done well together and this led to her qualifying for the national championships at Bramham International Horse Trials – which took place earlier this summer.

Lucy, who donates to GNAAS on a regular basis, said: “I wouldn’t be here without GNAAS, so the charity absolutely needs to be supported. You never know when you might need them, so I would encourage people to donate so they can continue helping others.”