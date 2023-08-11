Fathema Miah was visiting the £15.5m attraction with her children when the incident happened while she was coming down a slide with her son.

She was treated by Lilidorei staff before being taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An X-ray showed the broken kneecap but when medics found no pulse in her leg she was taken for a CT scan and on to Newcastle RVI where she underwent an operation.

The world's biggest play structure at Lilidorei in Alnwick.

A spokesperson for The Alnwick Garden Trust said: “Whilst we acknowledge and greatly sympathise with this isolated incident, at the request of Ms. Miah it is currently in the hands of our insurers and we are limited as to how much we can comment on the details or be able to follow up on the wellbeing of Ms Miah directly.

“We investigated the incident immediately after hearing from Ms Miah and her partner. There is a dedicated first aider on duty at all times in Lilidorei and they assisted Ms. Miah as requested until she was collected by her partner.

“We would like to assure all of our guests that all of our play equipment, including the slides, are independently inspected and assessed as low risk by health and safety specialists, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and has undertaken thorough risk assessments.