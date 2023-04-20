Zoe Neasham, 49, from Holystone, North Tyneside, was training for an Ironman triathlon and was out cycling in Rothbury when the incident happened in April 2016.

She said: “I was riding down a hill when I suddenly hit a pothole and struggled to keep control of the bike. I ended up flying over the handlebars and landed face first onto the Tarmac in front of me.

“I hit the whole right side of my face and was left with multiple facial injuries including a break in my jaw, four teeth knocked out, torn and lost tissue and deep cuts.”

Zoe Neasham and family with Owen McTeggart, Terry Sharpe and Dr Jeff Doran from the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) attended and after treatment on scene flew Mrs Neasham to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The mother-of-two said: “The GNAAS team’s level of care was outstanding, and they were so gentle and kind. I felt very safe and secure, which made a whole lot of difference, as it was the lowest point in my life.

“I just remember the charity’s doctor, Jeff Doran, holding my hand on the flight, but I am incredibly indebted to everyone who helped me.”

Mrs Neasham has undergone several operations including facial reconstruction and dental surgery.

Zoe Neasham, right, with husband Jeff and daughters Lucy and Holly.

She said: “Having facial injuries knocks your self-esteem and I was terrified to go back on a bike but knowing that I could do something to help GNAAS pushed me to train again.”

Since the incident Mrs Neasham and her family have visited GNAAS’ base in Langwathby and reunited with the team who came to her aid.

She’s also continued to participate in triathlons and completed Ironman UK to raise money for GNAAS.

On Sunday, almost seven years to the day of her incident, Mrs Neasham will be on the starting line of the London Marathon proudly wearing her GNAAS running vest.

Zoe Neasham and Amanda Simmister of the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

She said: “I will always look for ways to help GNAAS, the generosity of strangers meant that they were there for me so I want to keep them in the air for others.

“I was one of the lucky patients who recovered well and so if pulling trainers on helps, then that is what I will do.”

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Zoe-Neasham1