Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist a woman who had got into difficulties while walking in the Cheviot Hills. Photograph: Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team

The rescue team were contacted at 1.48pm yesterday afternoon (January 3) when the solo walker called for help after becoming disorientated in deteriorating conditions in which it “had been snowing on the hill for sometime and conditions underfoot weren’t good”.

The woman’s mobile phone was used to identify her exact location which was established as being 300 metres west of Hedgehope summit in the Harthope Valley area of the Cheviots.

Support vehicles and rescue teams were then deployed from West Denton and Rothbury.

A statement from Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team said: “One of our Duty Controllers also spoke to the female walker to check on her welfare and confirm her intentions. Throughout the rest of the incident, and despite intermittent mobile communications, our Duty Controller tried to maintain regular contact with the female.

"Two 4x4 vehicles and foot teams including one search dog were deployed onto the hill to intersect with the female as she made her way down from Hedgehope Hill. Once the female reached the safety of our vehicles, located just below Housey Crag, she was assessed and rewarmed before being transported back to her own vehicle.”

The incident involved a total of 32 team members and lasted a duration of four hours and 10 minutes. Rescuers said the woman “did exactly the right thing” by calling 999 and asking for Mountain Rescue.

