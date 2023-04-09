The accident happened in Riverside Road in Alnmouth, close to its junction with Argyle Street.

Shortly before 10.30am on Wednesday, police were called to the village’s Riverside Road, near to its junction with Argyle Street, after reports a pedestrian had been hurt.Emergency services attended the scene, where it was reported a white Peugeot Expert van had collided with a 59-year-old woman.

She was taken to hospital with a serious head injury, and remains there in a critical but stable condition. The driver of the van remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, and police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident – but who has not yet come forward – to contact them.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a serious collision which has left a woman in hospital with a serious head injury.

“I would like to thank our officers as well as our blue-light partners who were on the scene quickly and helped us to support her.

“We are now working to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and would like any witnesses to get in touch.

“We are also keen for the public to provide any dashcam or CCTV footage, especially if they saw the vehicle – a white Peugeot Expert van – in the area before 10.30am.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could prove to be key.”