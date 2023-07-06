News you can trust since 1854
Woman in Bedlington wins free lawn care for a year from GreenThumb after two years battling lung cancer

Bedlington woman Linda Lee has won a year’s worth of free lawn treatment from a national company after she was nominated for the prize by her family.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

John Lee, Linda’s brother, nominated her for the prize as part of lawn treatment firm GreenThumb’s campaign to treat the lawns of 160 worthy recipients for free.

Linda has been battling stage four lung cancer for the last two years, but the keen gardener still keeps her backyard looking green so she has somewhere to relax, read, and watch the birds.

She said: “My garden is my solace and favourite place to relax during the warmer months.

Linda was nominated for the prize by her brother, John, as she has been battling lung cancer for two years.
“I am delighted to see it being improved and enhanced by the team at GreenThumb and cannot wait to enjoy it over the summer.”

GreenThumb’s campaign, called Share The Lawn Love, received over 700 nominations, with the winners chosen by fundraising organisation the National Garden Scheme.

Paul Edwards, managing director at GreenThumb, said: “With everything that is happening in the world outside our control, more and more people are turning to their gardens, local green spaces, and nature for quite literal grounding.

“We are proud to be able to help local people just like Linda at a time when transforming lawns into green sanctuaries will have an even greater impact on the wellbeing of the recipients.

“Lawns are so much more than just a carpet of grass. They provide both personal and social spaces for relaxation and recovery, happy places to unwind or share with friends and family.

“That is why it is so important to look after them, because they look after us.”