Emergency services were called to HMP Northumberland at 12.15am on Thursday January 26, following reports that two cars were on fire.

A crew from Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service managed to put out the fire. No-one was hurt.

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail.

HMP Northumberland near Acklington.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.15am yesterday (Thursday), we received a report that two vehicles parked within Northumberland Prison’s car park were on fire.

“Emergency crews attended and put out the blaze. No one was injured.

“A 19-year-old woman was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. She has since been bailed and enquiries remain on-going.”