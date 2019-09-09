Woman airlifted to hospital from Northumberland beach after suffering back injury
A woman was taken to hospital by helicopter after getting injured on a Northumberland beach.
The emergency service call out was made yesterday, Sunday, September 8, when a report was made that a woman had a back injury while on Football Hole, a stretch of sand three miles north of Craster, at 12.30pm.
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said it was carrying out water rescue training at Craster when it was paged by Humber Coastguard to the area.
Craster Lifeboat Station RNLI was also alerted.
A spokesperson for the Howick team said: “Once on scene the Coastguard Rescue Team and lifeboat crew began treatment on the casualty.
“We are fortunate to have two paramedics on our team and the lifeboat crew also had one with them so an immediate high level of care could be administered.
“Due to the sea state, the distance required to carry a stretcher to the nearest accessible point for the ambulance, and the nature of the injury it was decided that the best and most comfortable way for the casualty to be evacuated was by helicopter.
“HM Coastguard Rescue 199 from Prestwick was tasked and made good time to the incident.
“The winchman paramedic was briefed and the casualty was carried to the waiting helicopter for transport to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington.
“Our colleagues at Blyth Coastguards assisted the Coastguard helicopter on arrival.
“There was great teamwork between HM Coastguard, Craster Lifeboat, North East Ambulance Service and Hm Coastguard Rescue 199
“From all at Howick Coastguard Rescue Team, we wish the lady a full and speedy recovery.”
The woman arrived at hospital at 3.15pm.
A spokesperson for the Craster Lifeboat Station RNLI added: “With great team working which ensured the casualty was made as comfortable as possible and received a high level of care and rapid evacuation to hospital by the coastguard helicopter
“We wish her a speedy recovery.”
The team has issued a reminder that in an emergency at sea or on the coast, or if you think someone may be in difficulty, always call the Coastguard by dialling 999.