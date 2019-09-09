The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter on the scene. Photo by Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

The emergency service call out was made yesterday, Sunday, September 8, when a report was made that a woman had a back injury while on Football Hole, a stretch of sand three miles north of Craster, at 12.30pm.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said it was carrying out water rescue training at Craster when it was paged by Humber Coastguard to the area.

Craster Lifeboat Station RNLI was also alerted.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team and Craster Lifeboat RNLI have praised the teamwork put in to help the woman. Photo by Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

A spokesperson for the Howick team said: “Once on scene the Coastguard Rescue Team and lifeboat crew began treatment on the casualty.

“We are fortunate to have two paramedics on our team and the lifeboat crew also had one with them so an immediate high level of care could be administered.

“Due to the sea state, the distance required to carry a stretcher to the nearest accessible point for the ambulance, and the nature of the injury it was decided that the best and most comfortable way for the casualty to be evacuated was by helicopter.

“HM Coastguard Rescue 199 from Prestwick was tasked and made good time to the incident.

The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter at the scene in a photograph taken by the Craster Lifeboat Station RNLI.

“The winchman paramedic was briefed and the casualty was carried to the waiting helicopter for transport to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital at Cramlington.

“Our colleagues at Blyth Coastguards assisted the Coastguard helicopter on arrival.

“There was great teamwork between HM Coastguard, Craster Lifeboat, North East Ambulance Service and Hm Coastguard Rescue 199

“From all at Howick Coastguard Rescue Team, we wish the lady a full and speedy recovery.”

Emergency crews worked to help the woman before she was airlifted to hospital in Cramlington. Photo by Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

The woman arrived at hospital at 3.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Craster Lifeboat Station RNLI added: “With great team working which ensured the casualty was made as comfortable as possible and received a high level of care and rapid evacuation to hospital by the coastguard helicopter

“We wish her a speedy recovery.”

The team has issued a reminder that in an emergency at sea or on the coast, or if you think someone may be in difficulty, always call the Coastguard by dialling 999.

The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter landed on the sand of Football Hole as it went to the aid of the woman. Photo by Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

The RNLI was called to help offer support during the incident. Photo by Howick Coastguard Rescue Team.

The woman was taken by helicopter to hospital in Cramlington.