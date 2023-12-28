News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.
The top north Northumberland beaches ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

Winter walk ideas: top 10 beaches in north Northumberland ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

After the Christmas festivities and then some wet and windy weather, the timing and the conditions for tomorrow (Friday, December 29) look much better for a winter walk in Northumberland.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:39 GMT

And if you are heading out to the coast, or live in a coastal town or village, there are many fine beaches available.

To help you choose, take a look at the list we have put together showing the top 10 for north Northumberland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviews.

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses.

1. St Aidan's, Seahouses

St Aidan's beach in Seahouses is ranked number 1. This lovely stretch of sand offers great views of the Farne Islands and has the advantage of being close to the amenities of Seahouses. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by.

2. Embleton

Embleton Bay is ranked number 2. It is a glorious stretch of sandy beach with the ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle nearby. The pretty village of Embleton is close by. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Bamburgh is ranked number 3. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular.

3. Bamburgh

Bamburgh is ranked number 3. With its vast expanse of golden sand, flanked by the majestic Bamburgh Castle, it's not hard to see why this beach is so popular. Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales
Warkworth beach is ranked number 4. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island.

4. Warkworth

Warkworth beach is ranked number 4. It is a fine stretch of sandy beach which runs from Birling Carrs to Amble, with great views towards Coquet Island. Photo: Kirsty Logan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorNorthumberland