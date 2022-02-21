Winter Olympics hits Ashington care home
Olympic fever has gripped an Ashington care home.
Residents and staff at Woodhorn Park care home have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Sports fans were delighted to watch this year’s Winter Games hot on the heels of the Tokyo Olympics last year.
Residents and staff have been getting together to watch all of the different sporting fixtures from snowboarding to ski jumping, figure skating to bobsleigh, curling to ice hockey.
And they tried their hand at ‘New Age Curling’ with residents enjoying having a taste of the Olympics at home.
Emma Saunders, commercial manager, said: “We have loved watching the Winter Olympics, we have watched pretty much all the different disciplines.
"It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all of Team GB and watch our talented sportsmen and women.
"Residents and staff really enjoyed having the ‘New Age Curling’ equipment on loan from Active Northumberland.
"We will be looking at continuing this with in house competitions.”