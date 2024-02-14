The awards are run annually by Cramlington Town Council and this year were sponsored by construction firm Meldrum.
Mayor of Cramlington Helen Morris said: “What a fantastic occasion. It is a great opportunity to shout about the amazing people and groups that work hard for the benefit of all residents. Well done everyone.”
Here are this year’s winners:
1. Citizen of the Year
The winner was Val Rowe, who has fostered and opened her home up to over 100 young people in over 30 years of fostering. After she retired from fostering, she opened her home up to a Ukrainian family and she now helps a charity that aids homeless people. Val collected her award from Victoria Malloy from Manor Walks Shopping Centre. Photo: Cramlington Town Council
2. Young Citizen of the Year Award
The judges felt that both nominees deserved recognition, so red squirrel volunteer Sarah Johnston (left) was named runner up and young carer Casey Lee (right) was presented with the top award by Karen Nolan from Assura. Photo: Cramlington Town Council
3. The Charity Award
The winner was Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project, which has been a cornerstone of the community for over 30 years, furthering the social and personal development of the town’s young people. Stew Nicol from Newcastle Building Society presented the trophy to Claire Gascoigne and colleagues from CVYP. Photo: Cramlington Town Council
4. Community Group Award
The winner was Cramlington WI, a 60-strong group who are committed environmentalists and work on a number of local initiatives. Susan Coates from CJ’s Funhouse presented the trophy to Cramlington WI President Heather Cameron. Photo: Cramlington Town Council