Community groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured across seven categories in the 2024 LOVE Northumberland Awards.
The Duchess of Northumberland helped celebrate their achievements during the ceremony at The Alnwick Garden.
The following are photographs of the winners.
1. LOVE Northumberland Awards 2024 1
Best Children’s Project: Stannington First School (Grow Together).Photo: Northumberland County Council
2. LOVE Northumberland Awards 2024 2
The Outstanding Individual Award: Jill Brown.Photo: Northumberland County Council
3. LOVE Northumberland Awards 2024 3
Best Coast and Countryside Project: Cramlington and District Red Squirrels (CADRS) Group (The Thin Red Line).Photo: Northumberland County Council
4. LOVE Northumberland Awards 2024 4
Best Community Response to Climate Change Emergency Project: The Dales School Blyth (The Learning Train).Photo: Northumberland County Council