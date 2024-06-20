The Duchess of Northumberland helped celebrate their achievements during the ceremony.The Duchess of Northumberland helped celebrate their achievements during the ceremony.
Winners of this year's LOVE Northumberland Awards in pictures

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jun 2024, 08:30 BST
Northumberland County Council once again received a range of excellent entries for its accolades that recognise community and voluntary environmental work.

Community groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured across seven categories in the 2024 LOVE Northumberland Awards.

The Duchess of Northumberland helped celebrate their achievements during the ceremony at The Alnwick Garden.

The following are photographs of the winners.

Best Children’s Project: Stannington First School (Grow Together).

Best Children's Project: Stannington First School (Grow Together).

The Outstanding Individual Award: Jill Brown.

The Outstanding Individual Award: Jill Brown.

Best Coast and Countryside Project: Cramlington and District Red Squirrels (CADRS) Group (The Thin Red Line).

Best Coast and Countryside Project: Cramlington and District Red Squirrels (CADRS) Group (The Thin Red Line).

Best Community Response to Climate Change Emergency Project: The Dales School Blyth (The Learning Train).

Best Community Response to Climate Change Emergency Project: The Dales School Blyth (The Learning Train).

