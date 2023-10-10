Dozens of people enjoyed an evening celebration at Berwick Rugby Club, where the North Northumberland Voluntary and Community Awards winners and runners-up were announced.

The annual accolades acknowledge the work carried out by volunteers and community groups in the north of the county.

Lord Joicey, representing North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, and Rosanna Smalley of awards supporter BEDMAX Ltd both spoke after the presentations and thanked everyone for their good service to the community.

Mrs Smalley said: “These awards reflect the value we place on commitment to others in responding to real needs.

“Without the people and groups who have been nominated and are here tonight, our communities would be immeasurably poorer.”

The winner of the Grassroots Award was the North Northumberland Branch of the Autistic Society, with the runner-up being the Wooler Knit and Natter Group.

The Project Organisation of the Year category is presented to a project or organisation which has operated for more than 12 months and can have both paid and unpaid staff and volunteers. Winner in this category was the Trustees of Cornhill Village Hall, with the runners-up being the Berwick Communuty Trust.

The Volunteer of the Year was presented to Margaret Johnson – the runner-up was presented to Susan Welch.

The Young Person Volunteer of 2023 was this year awarded to the children and staff of Berwick St Mary’s Church of England First School for the support they have given to the Memory Laners Music Group.

Many businesses support the local community in which they operate and this year’s Commercial Business Support accolade was awarded to Northern View Berwick, with Lowick Village Store receiving the runner-up award.

The final and perhaps one of the most anticipated awards of the evening was The Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award.

It is presented to an unpaid individual who for the last 10 years or more has made a major contribution to the voluntary sector and someone who is recognised as a true inspiration to others.

The 2023 Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jane Pannell for her tireless and passionate work in support of the voluntary sector at all levels across north Northumberland.

The runner-up was Andrew Smith for his work with Berwick Cancer Cars.

1 . North Northumberland Voluntary and Community Awards 1 Grassroots Award - North Northumberland Branch of the Autistic Society.

2 . North Northumberland Voluntary and Community Awards 2 Commercial Business Support Award - Northern View (Berwick) Ltd.

3 . North Northumberland Voluntary and Community Awards 3 Young Person Volunteer of the Year - Berwick St Mary's Church of England First School.