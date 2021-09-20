Thirteen groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured with winner, runner-up or highly commended awards across six categories
Undefined: readMore
1. Best Coast or Countryside Project
Bamburgh Heritage Trust won first prize in the Best Coast or Countryside Project for the ‘Accessing Aidan’ project which celebrates the village's remarkable Anglo-Saxon heritage.
Photo: NCC
2. Best Urban Project
Best Urban Project was awarded to Morpeth Litter Group for their sterling work throughout the pandemic.
Photo: NCC
3. Schools Award 1
Allendale Primary School was a co-winner in the Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award.
Photo: NCC
4. School Award 2
Stannington First School was a co-winner of the Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award.
Photo: NCC